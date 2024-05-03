Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

