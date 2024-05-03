CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 3,650,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,630. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

