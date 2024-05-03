Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $262.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

