Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 913,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

