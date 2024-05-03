Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Critical Review

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $10.69 million 2.54 $8.05 million $0.18 3.22 Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 1.12 -$960,000.00 ($0.27) -10.41

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.26% 77.49% 77.49% Barnwell Industries -11.35% -14.70% -7.70%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

