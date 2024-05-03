Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Chubb worth $290,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

