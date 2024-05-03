Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chubb by 141.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.51. 1,444,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

