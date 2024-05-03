Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

