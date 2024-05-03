Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

CHD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. 1,283,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

