CIBC Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$59.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

