CIBC Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$55.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.54.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.16. 1,140,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,218. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.88 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.302673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

