Citigroup Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $260.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

CDW stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. CDW has a twelve month low of $162.59 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CDW by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

