Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head to Head Survey

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 13.69% 8.20% 0.75% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $58.59 million 1.97 $13.06 million $1.29 8.59 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.