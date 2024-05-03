City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

