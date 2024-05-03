Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $210.26 and last traded at $208.86, with a volume of 64723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

