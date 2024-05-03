Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.380–0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$44.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.6 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of CLFD traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.