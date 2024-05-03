Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.91, but opened at $39.90. Clearfield shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 284,385 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

