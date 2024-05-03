Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.5 million-$394.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.5 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.610 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.43.

Cloudflare Trading Down 15.9 %

NET traded down $14.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,247. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $1,305,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,453,572.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

