Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $71.53 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

