Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) is one of 284 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coeptis Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.68% -227.73% -45.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 -$21.27 million -0.44 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors $555.61 million -$31.01 million 7.06

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coeptis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Coeptis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors 1410 4465 11685 205 2.60

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 711.69%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 70.01%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics competitors beat Coeptis Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

