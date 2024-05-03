Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stephens

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,606. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

