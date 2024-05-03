Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $48.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

CGNX opened at $43.36 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

