Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 29th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

