Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 29th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CTSH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
