Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $255.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

COIN stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $220.57. 8,643,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265,991. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 823.63 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $91,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,391 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

