Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $280.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.05.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.59 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

