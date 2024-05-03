Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,416,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

