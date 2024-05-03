Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 523 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 352,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.