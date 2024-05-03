Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 3,787,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,664,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

