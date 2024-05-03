Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 75,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 196,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

