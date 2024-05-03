Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $106,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VGT stock traded up $13.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.41. The company had a trading volume of 438,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.85 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.