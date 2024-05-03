Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 122,621 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $116,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,629,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

