Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $114.13 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $114,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,425,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

