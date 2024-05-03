Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $78.46 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $78,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,421. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

