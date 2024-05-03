Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $92.51 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of W. P. Carey worth $92,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 1,392,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,679. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

