Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,419 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $116,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 342,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.