Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 207,172 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $98,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IYW traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.17. 1,312,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,433. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $90.76 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

