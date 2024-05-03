Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,733 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $88,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 553,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

