Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $110,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ESGU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. 555,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

