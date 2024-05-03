CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 124,037 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CommScope by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 154,698 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 448,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.02.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

