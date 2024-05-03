Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Robert Bartlein Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CWBC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

