Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Robert Bartlein Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Community West Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CWBC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.
Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
