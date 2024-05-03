Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $122.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

