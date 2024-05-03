Compound (COMP) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $459.31 million and $25.52 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $56.61 or 0.00095673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014654 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,147 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,146.66247959 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.1203645 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $25,841,101.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.