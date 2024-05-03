CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on June 11th

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7371 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
