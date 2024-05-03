Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.16 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.