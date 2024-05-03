Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

