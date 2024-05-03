Concord Wealth Partners Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Workday were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day moving average is $264.57. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.