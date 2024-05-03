Concord Wealth Partners Has $210,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1,456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

