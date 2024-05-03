Concord Wealth Partners Has $846,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $524.84 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average of $488.20.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
