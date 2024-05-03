Concord Wealth Partners Has $846,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $524.84 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average of $488.20.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.