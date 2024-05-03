Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,154,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

