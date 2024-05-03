Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1,435.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

